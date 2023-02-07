Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz available with up to Rs 50,000 discount, check February deals

Photo: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is taking bold steps forward in order to boost sales in the Indian market. The domestic carmaker has begun incentive programmes for its Nexa models in an effort to reach their objective. Significant markdowns are now being provided on Maruti Suzuki automobiles like the Baleno, Ciaz, and Ignis. In addition to straight cash reductions, corporate discounts, and exchange perks are also included in these discount packages.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a high-end sedan produced by the Indian automaker. They are offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on it during the month of February. Rs 25,000 in cash discount, Rs 10,000 in exchange benefit, and Rs 5,000 in corporate discount. The Ciaz is driven by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 105 horsepower, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the company's high-end hatchback offerings. This February, you may save up to Rs 15,000 on the Baleno CNG by taking advantage of the special pricing. The Baleno gets its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 90 horsepower and mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, one of several small cars, has benefited from discounts. There are discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on the automobile throughout the month of February. This includes cash savings of up to Rs 25,000. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83 horsepower and mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki other models

Neither the Grand Vitara nor the XL6 are receiving any price cuts in February, as reported by Autocar India. Bookings for the Fronx and Jimny, both of which debuted at Auto Expo 2023, are now available for booking at a minor fee of Rs 11,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. Fronx will be launched in April 2023, while Jimny 5-door is expected to go on sale in May 2023.