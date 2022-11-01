Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG launched in India: Price, mileage and more

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new S-CNG variants of Baleno and XL6 in India. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG are the first models sold under Nexa brand that run on CNG. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG is equipped with numerous technology, safety, comfort and convenience features. It is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg. It is also the only premium CNG hatchback vehicle to offer a 6-airbags variant to customers. The Baleno offers features like in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features, 17.78cm Smart Play Pro touch-infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, 60:40 rear split seats and many more.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG will be available in only two variants - Delta (MT) and Zeta (MT) priced at Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG

The Maruti Suzuki S-CNG MPV is claimed to deliver fuel efficiency of 26.32 km/kg. Equipped with features like in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features including remote functionalities, 17.78cm SmartPlay studio infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Cruise Control, LED DRLs etc. the XL6 is a premium offering. The XL6 S-CNG boasts of a range of safety features such as Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, LED front fog lamps, a strong HEARTECT Platform and more.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG will only be offered in a single Zeta (MT) variant priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18, 403 and Rs 30,821 respectively.