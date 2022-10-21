Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, Xl6 waiting period up to 4 months, details here

Maruti Suzuki Nexa vehicles, including the Baleno, Ignis, XL6, and Ciaz, currently have the following wait times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Photo: Maruti Suzuki

The festive season is now underway, and carmaker like Maruti Suzuki is putting in full throttle to maximise their sales during this peak buying period. In its high-end Nexa dealerships, India's leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), offers a variety of models, including the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, and XL6. Depending on the configuration, the waiting time for the Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars can be as long as 5.5 weeks.

In this year, we saw the debut of the refreshed 2022 Baleno premium hatchback. Since its release in late 2015, the Baleno has been a top seller among hatchbacks in India. According to Gaadiwaadi, the waiting time for a Baleno with a manual transmission is three to four weeks, while the waiting time for an AMT version might be as long as eighteen. Deliveries of the Delta Petrol AMT, Zeta Petrol AMT, and Alpha Petrol AMT models will not be made to customers until between 16 and 18 weeks have passed.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6's Zeta and Alpha manual models have a wait time of six to eight weeks, whereas the Alpha Plus MT model waits just four to six weeks. The XL6 Zeta AT has a wait time of 14-16 weeks, while the top-of-the-line Alpha Plus AT, which comes with a manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, has a wait time of 10-12 weeks.

Depending on the trim level (Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha), the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz may cost anywhere from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom), with a waiting time of three to four weeks. The Delta, Zeta, and Alpha AMT trims of the Ignis hatchback each have a waiting period that ranges between six and eight weeks in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the Nexa Line's smallest hatchback, also has a six to eight-week wait for the AMT variant. The ignis is only available in petrol, with a 1.2-litre engine producing 82 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, and is priced between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

