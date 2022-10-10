Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis and others available with massive discount in Diwali sale

Photo: Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Nexa, which sells the company's premium models like Baleno, Ignis, Grand Vitara, Ciaz, XL6, is offering discounts up to Rs. 48,000 on select cars during the festive month of October. Consumers can take advantage of the festive savings through exchange incentives, corporate discounts, and cash discounts. XL6, and the recently released Grand Vitara SUV, however, will not see any price reductions from Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis discount

The Ignis hatchback now has discounts of up to Rs 48,000. The Rs 28,000 cash discount is available just for the manual transmission models. Both the manual and automatic versions of the vehicle are eligible for the Rs 15,000 exchange incentive and the Rs 5,000 corporate benefit offered in this package.

The hatchback's exterior has a clamshell hood, projector headlights, widened wheel wells, and 15-inch alloy wheels. There are twin airbags, a multifunction steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine (82hp/113Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

Also, READ: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Expected price, range and more

Maruti Suzuki Baleno discount

A modest Rs 5,000 reduction is provided as an upfront cash benefit on the manual trim of the newly updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Currently, you may have a Baleno with either a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discount

Discounts for the Ciaz total Rs 30,000, broken down as follows: Rs 25,000 exchange incentive, Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The Ciaz, is available in both manual or automatic (CVT).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's exterior has a sculpted bonnet, sloping roofline, projector LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights that wrap around the vehicle. Inside, you'll find a 7.0-inch infotainment system, two airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a rearview camera. A petrol 1.5-liter K-series engine (102 horsepower / 138 Nm) provides power.