Maruti Suzuki Arena line-up finally get Black Edition - Brezza, Swift, Dzire and more

Maruti Suzuki has finally joined the famous black edition trend among Indian manufacturers. Maruti debuted the black edition of its luxury NEXA series earlier this month, and the firm has done it again with its standard Arena range. The country's top automaker has expanded its Arena collection, capitalising on the fact that black is a popular colour among automobile fans.

With the exception of the Alto 800, the Black Edition has been applied to the Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and Ertiga. The Alto K10, S-Presso, and Wagon R offer an Xtra Edition Pack that includes the Arena Black Edition as an add-on.

It comes with a spoiler, skid plates, various moulding, a steering cover, a complete set of floor mats, a visor for the driver's side door, and much more. The extras offered vary by design. The Xtra Edition Pack costs Rs 19,990 for the base model Alto K10 and Rs 2,990 for the Wagon R. With the S-Presso, though, you'll have to shell out Rs 14,990 for the extra pack.

You can get a spoiler, new garnish, new seat covers, new side moulding, a new door visor, and more as part of the Swift Edition Package, which costs Rs 24,990. The Dzire's Xtra Edition Pack, priced Rs 23,990, includes an interior style kit and chrome accents in addition to the majority of the amenities included in the Swift.

A window frame kit, door visor, interior garnish, body cladding, front splitter, side skirt, etc. are all included in the Celerio's Active & Cool Package. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's Indulge Package costs Rs 23,990 and includes a variety of luxuries such as side body moulding, door sill protectors, quilted seat coverings, 3D mats, an armrest bezel, and more.

The Brezza small SUV is the most costly one, at a price of Rs 35,990. A trunk organiser, lighted logo and sill guard, 3D mat, window frame kit (for the whole vehicle), and other mouldings are among the most useful of the optional extras. Fronx, a two-door crossover SUV, and Jimny, a five-door off-road SUV, will be introduced by Maruti Suzuki in India in the near future.