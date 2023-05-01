Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,60,529 units in April. The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,50,661 units to dealers in April 2022, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 1,43,558 units as against 1,32,248 units in April 2022, it added. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18 per cent to 14,110 units as compared with 17,137 units a year ago.

However, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 27 per cent to 74,935 units as against 59,184 cars in April 2022. During the month under review, sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,017 units over 579 units in April 2022.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 8 per cent to 36,754 units as compared with 33,941 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports, however, declined 8 per cent to 16,971 units as against 18,413 units in the corresponding month last year, the company added.