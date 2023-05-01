Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 8 per cent to 36,754 units as compared with 33,941 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 01, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,60,529 units in April. The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,50,661 units to dealers in April 2022, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 1,43,558 units as against 1,32,248 units in April 2022, it added. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18 per cent to 14,110 units as compared with 17,137 units a year ago.

However, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 27 per cent to 74,935 units as against 59,184 cars in April 2022. During the month under review, sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,017 units over 579 units in April 2022.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 8 per cent to 36,754 units as compared with 33,941 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports, however, declined 8 per cent to 16,971 units as against 18,413 units in the corresponding month last year, the company added.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Kylie Jenner, check out who attended Vanity Fair afterparty
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.