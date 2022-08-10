Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open, to launch later this month

Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will stack against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open, to launch later this month
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India soon and ahead of the launch the company has started to accept bookings for the upcoming Alto K10. Interested buyers can book the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 by paying an initial amount of Rs 11,000. To book the upcoming Alto K10, one can visit Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom or reach the company's official website. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most-selling cars in India since it was first launched in the country. Alto has a massive number of 4.32 million loyal customers alone in India, already and its planning to take a leap with the estimates regarding the new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will stack against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. Here’s what we know about the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

As per the teaser image, the design took a big leap and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. Maruti Suzuki has also teased one of the colour options through the latest post they've shared on social media. 

Announcing the booking of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Shashank Srivastava, said "The all-new Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology-driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our everloving customers”.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.