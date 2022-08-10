Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open, to launch later this month

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India soon and ahead of the launch the company has started to accept bookings for the upcoming Alto K10. Interested buyers can book the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 by paying an initial amount of Rs 11,000. To book the upcoming Alto K10, one can visit Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom or reach the company's official website. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most-selling cars in India since it was first launched in the country. Alto has a massive number of 4.32 million loyal customers alone in India, already and its planning to take a leap with the estimates regarding the new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will stack against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. Here’s what we know about the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

As per the teaser image, the design took a big leap and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. Maruti Suzuki has also teased one of the colour options through the latest post they've shared on social media.

Announcing the booking of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Shashank Srivastava, said "The all-new Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology-driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our everloving customers”.