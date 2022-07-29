Man takes Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw to Khardung La Pass, Anand Mahindra shares video

Man takes Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw to Khardung La Pass

Indian billionaire and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has shared a new video of Bengaluru-based, travel content creator Jothi Viknesh that took his Mahindra Treo electric auto to Khardung La, which is one of the highest motorable roads in the world. Viknesh became the first person in the world to drive an electric auto at this height. Lauding Jothi Viknesh’s adventure, Anand Mahindra wrote “Thank you Jothi, for taking the Treo to the Top of the World…”. Viknesh set out on his long expedition in electric powered auto with an aim to get his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest distance travelled in an e-rickshaw or an electric auto rickshaw. Viknesh has also thanked Anand Mahindra, and Mahindra Electric for their constant support. “Thank u @mahindraelectric for the constant support. Got tweet from Anand Mahindra ji himself. @mahindra_auto @mahindraadventure @clubmahindra show more love guys.” Viknesh wrote on Twitter.

Thank you Jothi, for taking the Treo to the Top of the World… pic.twitter.com/a3qelPj0sl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 29, 2022

For those who are unaware, Khardung La used to be the highest motorable road in the world until the title was snatched by Umling La. Khardung La is situated at an altitude of over 17,900 feet above the sea level and driving a Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw there is a commendable task. Launched in late 2021, the Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw is priced at Rs 2.09 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle is powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery with capacity of 7.37 kWh. The vehicle takes around 3 hours and 50 minutes to charge completely. The Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw has a top speed of 50km/h and it can travel for around 80kms on a single charge. The electric vehicle also gets hydraulic brakes at the front and rear. It also has the option of mechanical lever brake for parking.