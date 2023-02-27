Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Man arrested for using Apple AirTag to stalk his ex-wife

This is not the first Apple AirTag user that has been arrested for stalking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Man arrested for using Apple AirTag to stalk his ex-wife
Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag is undoubtedly the most controversial Apple device in the last few years. The tracking device has made it to the news several times since its launch and now, the device is once again a topic of discussion on social media platforms as another man has been arrested for using Apple AirTag to stalk his ex-wife.

A US man named Carlos Atkins located the victim's vehicle so that he could place roses on it. Atkins also claimed that he wanted to see his and his ex-wife's children. It is worth noting that Atkins is not the first stalker that has landed in jail for misusing Apple AirTag.

"His unnamed ex-wife found the AirTag in her car, and reportedly Atkins has confessed that he placed it there," a report by Apple AirTag mentioned. Commenting on the issue of stalking, an Apple spokesperson said, "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property."

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," the spokesperson added. In December last year, the authorities had arrested a US man after knowing that he placed AirTags on a victim's car to stalk them. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.