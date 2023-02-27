Man arrested for using Apple AirTag to stalk his ex-wife

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag is undoubtedly the most controversial Apple device in the last few years. The tracking device has made it to the news several times since its launch and now, the device is once again a topic of discussion on social media platforms as another man has been arrested for using Apple AirTag to stalk his ex-wife.

A US man named Carlos Atkins located the victim's vehicle so that he could place roses on it. Atkins also claimed that he wanted to see his and his ex-wife's children. It is worth noting that Atkins is not the first stalker that has landed in jail for misusing Apple AirTag.

"His unnamed ex-wife found the AirTag in her car, and reportedly Atkins has confessed that he placed it there," a report by Apple AirTag mentioned. Commenting on the issue of stalking, an Apple spokesperson said, "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property."

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," the spokesperson added. In December last year, the authorities had arrested a US man after knowing that he placed AirTags on a victim's car to stalk them. (with inputs from IANS)