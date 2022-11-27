Mahindra XUV700 recalled again, facing THIS issue now

Mahindra XUV700

Another recall is coming for the XUV700 to remedy some front suspension issues after a major service action was issued in July and another recall was issued in September due to a turbocharger issue. As noted by users, there’s sounds coming from the front suspension. The problem, as determined by the company's specialists, is the rear bush of the lower control arm up front.

All four versions of the XUV700 (J17 - XUV700 Diesel MT, J18 - XUV700 Diesel AT, J19 - XUV700 Gasoline MT, and J20 - XUV700 Gasoline AT) are susceptible to noise emanating from the front suspension. The company's technical service document states that replacing the front lower control arm and the rear lower control arm bush would fix the problem.

Affected Mahindra XUV700s have a VIN of N6K18709, according TeamBHP. The problem seems to be one that develops or rises in severity over a period of time. It seems like it's not a major problem. Every XUV700 that requires it will soon have access to a fix that addresses the problem.

Individual notifications will be sent to owners of affected XUV700s, who may then take their vehicles to a service centre for the work to be done. The XUV700 may be picked up at a user's convenience. As of now, it is unclear how long it will take for the fix to be deployed to all impacted devices. Insightful guidance on how to apply the patch has been provided.

As was the case with the previous recalls, the repair for this issue will be offered to the owners at no cost. Even though some owners are not presently experiencing the problem, it is nonetheless recommended that the fix be performed as a preventative step. Certain times or distances travelled on the odometer might trigger the onset of such problems.