Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, gets 456 km range

Mahindra XUV400 price unveiled

Mahindra XUV400 is Mahindra's first electric SUV in the C-Segment with a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakhs, ex-showroom. There will be 2 new XUV400 models: the XUV400 EC and the XUV 400EL. The XUV400EL has a lithium-ion battery that can store up to 39.4 kilowatt hours of energy and will allow for a MIDC range of up to 456 kilometres. The XUV400EC will include a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery and a MIDC range of 375 km.

For the first 5,000 reservations, the ex-showroom pricing of the all-electric XUV400 begins at Rs 15.99 Lakh. It is offered in two versions (XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL) and five colours. Within one year of the product's release, the business aims to ship out 20,000 units. The first XUV400 EL vehicles will be delivered in March 2023, while the first XUV400 EC vehicles will be delivered around the Diwali festival.

With a 0-100 kph time of under 8.3 seconds, the Mahindra XUV400 EV is the quickest electric SUV manufactured in India. Over 300 Nm of torque allow for such performance.

The Mahindra XUV400 is a mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) that measures in at 4.2 metres in length and is the widest vehicle in its class. That gives it a more solid, muscular appearance, and a larger trunk (at 378 litres) than the XUV300.

The inside of the electric SUV is fully stocked. It has a power sunroof, 6 airbags, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, A/C, a touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

The XUV400 also has three distinct driving modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless, each of which modifies the vehicle's responsiveness in these areas. For a stress-free and natural ride even in heavy traffic, it comes with a first-in-segment single-pedal drive option called "Lively mode."