Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV launching on September 6, to rival Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra recently unveiled five new electric SUVs that are based on the new INGLO electric architecture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Mahindra XUV400 eSUV

Mahindra recently unveiled five new electric SUVs that are based on the new INGLO electric architecture. The new SUVs shown by the company at the special Independence Day event will be launched in the coming years but you will also see a new electric SUV in the coming weeks too. The Indian automaker is planning to launch the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV on September 6.

Previously it was rumoured that the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be based on the Mahindra XUV300, however recent leaks suggest that the upcoming EV will be longer than four metres and it will be based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The Mahindra XUV400 is expected to get a completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The electric SUV is also rumoured to get reprofiled tail-lamps and tailgate.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV400 is said to be powered by a single front-wheel-drive electric motor that will make around 150hp. The car is expected to come with two battery pack options. Inside the cabin, the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is expected to be loaded with features that can be seen in the XUV700 such as Adreno X infotainment system, ADAS and others.

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV400 eSUV will directly stack against the Tata Nexon EV that has been dominating the segment for quite some time now.

