Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched in India, priced at Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

Mahindra has launched the new version of its popular SUV XUV300, named as Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport in India at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is powered by an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine. The new Mahindra XUV300 TGDi will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting 10th October 2022 across India.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Looks

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport comes in colour options - 3 new dual tone colors - Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant. The car also gets new sporty design elements like red grille inserts, all-black ORVMs, all-black leatherette interiors, chrome-finish pedals and dual-tone exteriors.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Engine

Taking off from 0-60 km/h in 5 seconds, the all-new XUV300 TurboSport is powered by the 1.2L TGDi engine that packs unadulterated performance of 96 kW (130 PS) Power @ 5000 r/min and 230 Nm of torque @ 1500-3750 r/min.

Despite peak performance, the company claims that the engine still manages to deliver high fuel efficiency. Coupled with its inherent abin space and 5-Star Global NCAP safety rating, the XUV300 is claimed to be the ultimate thrill machine.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new TurboSport™ series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.”