Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV with 456 km range likely to launch in India at Auto Expo 2023

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was unveiled by the company in September and last month, the automaker commenced test drives for the new EV. During the unveiling, Mahindra confirmed that the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be launched in India in January and with Auto Expo 2023 beginning in a few days, it appears that we may witness the India launch of the Mahindra XUV 400 at the grand event. For those who do not know, the XUV 400 is Mahindra’s first all-electric SUV and it is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish. The logo gives it a distinctive road presence.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India launch

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is rumoured to be launched in three variants - Base, EP and EL. In the Indian market, the car will directly stack against the likes of Tata Nexon EV, which have been dominating the segment for quite a while now. The car will be available in a phased manner. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Motor

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The EV delivers best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm which helps the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The car has a top speed of 160 km/h.

Mahindra claims that the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge. The car comes with first in class drive modes with a unique combination of throttle regeneration and steering response - Fun, Fast, Fearless.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Looks

The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The car also features a copper twin peaks logo at the front. As per the company, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV. The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Cabin and safety

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV 17.78cm touchscreen with first-in-segment exclusive application for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. XUV400 comes equipped with Blue Sense+ mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity features along with smartwatch connectivity. Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with all-black sporty interiors accentuated with satin-copper and blue back-lighting. The eSUV also features a large electric sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with six-airbags, best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, disc brakes on every wheel, rear-view camera and several other Mahindra features. The car misses out on the ADAS safety technology as seen on the Mahindra XUV 700.