Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV vs Tata Nexon EV Max top models: Price, battery, range and more

Here is a comparison between the newest entrants in the segment. Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was recently launched as one of the most affordable electric compact SUVs with more than 450 kms of range in India. It is the brand's first electric SUV in the C-Segment that was dominated by Tata Motors’ Nexon EV until now. Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV’s top of the line model is claimed to deliver a range of 456 kms on a single charge. Following the entrant of a new rival in the segment in forms of Mahindra XUV 400, Tata Motors also reduced the price of Tata Nexon EV Max and also increased its range to stack against the new XUV model. If you are planning to buy a new electric SUV under Rs 20 lakh, here is a comparison between the newest entrants in the segment. Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV Max.

Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: Battery and Range

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be offered in two trims - The Mahindra XUV 400 EC and the Mahindra XUV 400 EL. The Mahindra XUV 400 EL is the trim with better range and features. It comes with a lithium-ion battery that can store up to 39.4 kilowatt hours of energy and will allow for a MIDC range of up to 456 kilometres. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Max  XZ+ and XZ+ (LUX) variants are powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 453 kilometres.

Mahindra XUV 400 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: Price

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV price in India starts at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) but the top of the line trim with 456 kilometres of range is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Tata Motors has reduced the price of the Tata Nexon EV Max model. The top of the line Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ and XZ+ (LUX) models are now priced at Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

