Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil today: Watch it live here [Video]

The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will rival the Tata Nexon EV that has been dominating the segment for quite a while now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be revealed for the Indian market today. Previously it was rumoured that the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be based on the Mahindra XUV300, however recent leaks suggest that the upcoming EV will be longer than four metres and it will be based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The Mahindra XUV400 is expected to get a completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The electric SUV is also rumoured to get reprofiled tail-lamps and tailgate. 

Mahindra XUV 400 EV India unveil: How to watch it live

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV Indian unveil event will begin at 7:30pm and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. To catch the live updates from Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil, you can watch the livestream via the YouTube link below or you can follow our liveblog.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV400 is said to be powered by a single front-wheel-drive electric motor that will make around 150hp. The car is expected to come with two battery pack options. Inside the cabin, the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is expected to be loaded with features that can be seen in the XUV700 such as Adreno X infotainment system, ADAS and others.

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV400 eSUV will directly stack against the Tata Nexon EV that has been dominating the segment for quite some time now.

