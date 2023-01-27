Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV exclusive edition secures Rs 1.11 crore bid, auction to end on 31 January

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is now available for bookings in India and along with it, the Indian automaker has also started the auction for the one-of-one exclusive edition of Mahindra XUV 400. The auction for the rare culminates on 31st January, 2023 at 11:59pm. The one-of-its-kind XUV400 will be handed over on 10th February, 2023 at Exclusive Mahindra Event during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad. Currently, the top bid for the exclusive edition of the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is Rs 1.11 crore and it is expected to go up in the coming days. For the unique Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV, Mahindra’s chief design office Pratap Bose has partnered with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. At first glance the special edition Mahindra XUV 400 looks similar to the regular version, however inside the cabin, the EV gets custom designed metal, glass, plastic and fabric.

A sophisticated rendition of Rimzim Dadu x Bose logo, is placed at carefully selected areas, both inside and outside the SUV. These area selections complement the copper trim elements on lower volume and strikingly beautiful dual-tone roof of the SUV. The designer-duo has also imagined a range of accessories such as the cushions, seat belt cover, keyholder, carry-with-you pouches and an everyday use premium duffle bag, all trimmed in Rimzim’s exclusive metallic fabric material.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was recently launched as one of the most affordable electric compact SUVs with more than 450 kms of range in India. It is the brand's first electric SUV in the C-Segment that was dominated by Tata Motors’ Nexon EV until now. Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV’s top of the line model is claimed to deliver a range of 456 kms on a single charge.

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be offered in two trims - The Mahindra XUV 400 EC and the Mahindra XUV 400 EL. The Mahindra XUV 400 EL is the trim with better range and features. It comes with a lithium-ion battery that can store up to 39.4 kilowatt hours of energy and will allow for a MIDC range of up to 456 kilometres.