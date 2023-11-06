Headlines

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Viral video of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash adds fuel to their dating rumours

The Railway Men trailer: Kay Kay, Madhavan battle poison gas, system's apathy to save thousands amid Bhopal gas tragedy

Virat Kohli receives golden bat on 35th birthday after record-equalling century at Eden Gardens

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Mahindra Thar’s electric cousin is available at a massive discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. As per a report by Autocar India, dealers are offering cash discounts of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on the top-spec EL variant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was launched by the company earlier this year as the company’s first all-electric SUV. As the EV fever is taking over the country, the Mahindra Thar’s electric cousin is available at a massive discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. As per a report by Autocar India, dealers are offering cash discounts of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on the top-spec EL variant, up to Rs 3 lakh for the EL variant with ESC, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the lower-spec EC trim during the Diwali season. Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. 

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Design

The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The car also features a copper twin peaks logo at the front. As per the company, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV. The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Features

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV 17.78cm touchscreen with first-in-segment exclusive application for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. XUV400 comes equipped with Blue Sense+ mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity features along with smartwatch connectivity.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with all-black sporty interiors accentuated with satin-copper and blue back-lighting. The eSUV also features a large electric sunroof.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Range

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The EV delivers best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm which helps the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The car has a top speed of 160 km/h.

Mahindra claims that the  Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge. The car comes with first in class drive modes with a unique combination of throttle regeneration and steering response - Fun, Fast, Fearless.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Safety

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with six-airbags, best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, disc brakes on every wheel, rear-view camera and several other Mahindra features. The car misses out on the ADAS safety technology as seen on the Mahindra XUV 700.

