Mahindra Thar turns heads as Amitabh Bachchan drives the SUV to his home, ditches Rs 2 crore Range Rover

Amitabh Bachchan driving Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar has a massive fan following across the country and many popular celebrities in India own the SUV. Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut in the coming year and the current model has already received a tremendous response from the buyers. The popular lifestyle SUV turns heads wherever it goes but a Mahindra Thar in Mumbai got special attention not due to any modification, but because of the driver. The driver of Mahindra Thar was none other than ace Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. It is highly unlikely to see Amitabh Bachchan driving a car by himself and that too a Mahindra Thar.

Amitabh Bachchan owns a range of luxury cars such as Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Mercedes-Benz GLS and others. This is the first time we have seen Amitabh Bachchan driving a Mahindra Thar.

Amitabh can be seen driving Mahindra Thar straight into his home where his Range Rover can be spotted. Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.