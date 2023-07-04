Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Mahindra Thar turns heads as Amitabh Bachchan drives the SUV to his home, ditches Rs 2 crore Range Rover

Amitabh can be seen driving Mahindra Thar straight into his home where his Range Rover can be spotted. Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Mahindra Thar turns heads as Amitabh Bachchan drives the SUV to his home, ditches Rs 2 crore Range Rover
Amitabh Bachchan driving Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar has a massive fan following across the country and many popular celebrities in India own the SUV. Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut in the coming year and the current model has already received a tremendous response from the buyers. The popular lifestyle SUV turns heads wherever it goes but a Mahindra Thar in Mumbai got special attention not due to any modification, but because of the driver. The driver of Mahindra Thar was none other than ace Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. It is highly unlikely to see Amitabh Bachchan driving a car by himself and that too a Mahindra Thar.

Amitabh Bachchan owns a range of luxury cars such as Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Mercedes-Benz GLS and others. This is the first time we have seen Amitabh Bachchan driving a Mahindra Thar.

Amitabh can be seen driving Mahindra Thar straight into his home where his Range Rover can be spotted. Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.