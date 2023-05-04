Mahindra Thar SUV breaks into showroom after hitting WagonR, scooters in CCTV video

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar driver rammed the SUV into a showroom after colliding with a Maruti Suzuki WagonR and two scooters in Kerala. The footage of the allegedly drunk Mahindra Thar driver was caught on a CCTV camera right outside the shop. The horrifying footage shows the Mahindra Thar SUV hitting the Maruti Suzuki WagonR after it lost control on a single-lane road. Before hitting the wall of the showroom, the Mahindra Thar also hit two scooters. The Mahindra Thar is one of the most capable affordable offroading vehicles in India. The SUV is popular for its ruggedness and is facing long waiting periods since the launch of the new-gen model. But using rugged off-road vehicles is a shame. We can not confirm whether the driver was drunk, but the video of the incident shared by Nikhil Rana on YouTube claims that the Thar driver was under the influence of alcohol. You can watch the viral video below.





The Mahindra Thar seen in the video seems to be an older-generation model. The company is currently gearing up to launch the 5-door version of the SUV in the coming months. Mahindra Thar 5-door will be a bigger version of the regular Thar and it is believed to be powered by a similar engine.

Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted testing in India in the last couple of months. The SUV will rival the Force Gurkha, and Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India.