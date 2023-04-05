Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 gets price hike, check new prices here

File Photo

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic have seen a price hike as a result of Phase II of BS6 emissions standards, which requires all car manufacturers to make their portfolios compliant with RDE norms and the E20 standard. A price hike has also been accompanied by Mahindra throughout its lineup. Prices have been raised up to Rs 75,000 for models like the XUV700 and XUV300.

There are no price reductions made to the new Thar basic petrol LX AT 2WD HT. The sum of Rs. 13,49,000 is being carried over. The price of the remaining 4WD petrol models goes up by Rs 28,200.

The base price of a diesel-powered Thar 4WD has increased by Rs 28,200. Thar diesel 4WDs are now available for a starting price of Rs 14,44,100, up from the previous starting price of Rs 14,15,900. There seems to be new Thar diesel 4WD hard top models, denoted by the latter OD.

The Scorpio Classic has seen a price increase of Rs 35,701 for the 7-seater S trim and Rs 41,600 for the 9-seater. The S11 varient now Rs 67,100 premium. There is now a price range of Rs 12,99,901–13,25,801 for the Scorpio Classic S. Nonetheless, the Scorpio N is available in a wide variety of configurations, including petrol and diesel engines, two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, six-, seven- and eight-seat configurations.

The price of the standard Z2 model with a diesel engine increases by Rs 31,301. The Z4, Z6, Z4, Z6, and Z8 MT all see a price increase of Rs 41,300. The price of the 4WD version of the Z4 MT goes up by Rs 56,300, while the 4WD versions of the Z8 MT and Z8 AT go up by Rs 51,300. The base price of the Z8L MT and Z8L AT, as well as the Z8L MT and Z8L AT with 4WD, have been increased by Rs 46,300.

The Z8 AT model is the last option, and it comes with a Rs 36,300 price increase. In all, the base price of a Mahindra Scorpio N diesel model has increased to Rs 13,55,502 from Rs 13,24,201 last month. The basic Z2 MT in the petrol lineup has seen a price increase of Rs 31,299. The Z4 MT, Z4 AT, and Z8 MT all see an increase of Rs 41,300.

The Z8 AT is the sole trim to see a price increase, at Rs 36,300, while the Z8L MT and Z8L AT get identical increases, at Rs 46,300, for both the 6-seater and 7-seater trims. The base price of the petrol-powered Mahindra Scorpio N has increased to Rs 13,05,500 from Rs 12,74,201.