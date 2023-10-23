Mahindra Thar rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with more than Rs 130000 discount, check details

At the starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the cheapest 4X4 car in India.

Mahindra Thar ignited the trend of lifestyle SUVs in the country and as the new-gen Thar getting popular with each day, other automakers are also venturing in the segment with their new products. One of the SUVs launched this year that is competing against the Mahindra Thar is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Launched at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 5-door off-roader that was only available in India until now. Although it is smaller than its arch rival Mahindra Thar, it is still capable and pretty powerful. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to get the sales that the auto industry was expecting from it and to give the SUV a much-needed push, the company is offering up to Rs 1.30 lakh discount on Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

As per a report by Carwale, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta trim buyers can get Rs 50,000 cash reduction in addition to dealer-specific discount of Rs 32,000 and exchange incentive of Rs 50,000. The discounts are applicable on both manual and automatic transmission models. On the other hand, the Alpha trim of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and dealer-specific discount of Rs 45.000. The discounts on the Jimny can vary by region and dealer.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission. At the starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the cheapest 4X4 car in India.

In terms of looks, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door looks similar to the 3-door Suzuki Jimny sold in the international markets with round headlamps and blacked out grills. The rear of the car is also quite similar. The major noticeable change is at the sides due to the longer wheelbase. When it comes to cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof and among other features.