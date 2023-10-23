Mahindra Thar rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with more than Rs 130000 discount, check details

Headlines

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

Nutrient-rich Indian snacks for weight loss

8 Remarkable effects of quitting sugar on your body

Motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film shines, mints Rs 46 crore in opening weekend

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with more than Rs 130000 discount, check details

At the starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the cheapest 4X4 car in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mahindra Thar ignited the trend of lifestyle SUVs in the country and as the new-gen Thar getting popular with each day, other automakers are also venturing in the segment with their new products. One of the SUVs launched this year that is competing against the Mahindra Thar is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Launched at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 5-door off-roader that was only available in India until now. Although it is smaller than its arch rival Mahindra Thar, it is still capable and pretty powerful. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to get the sales that the auto industry was expecting from it and to give the SUV a much-needed push, the company is offering up to Rs 1.30 lakh discount on Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

As per a report by Carwale, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta trim buyers can get Rs 50,000 cash reduction in addition to dealer-specific discount of Rs 32,000 and exchange incentive of Rs 50,000. The discounts are applicable on both manual and automatic transmission models. On the other hand, the Alpha trim of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and dealer-specific discount of Rs 45.000. The discounts on the Jimny can vary by region and dealer.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission. At the starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the cheapest 4X4 car in India.

 In terms of looks, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door looks similar to the 3-door Suzuki Jimny sold in the international markets with round headlamps and blacked out grills. The rear of the car is also quite similar. The major noticeable change is at the sides due to the longer wheelbase. When it comes to cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof and among other features.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli leads India to thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand, fans say 'one man army'

Vicky Jain shouts at Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house, netizens react

'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE