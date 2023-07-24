Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

Force Gurkha 5-door is also under work and has been spotted several times on the Indian roads in different avatars. Recently, the Gurkha 5-door SUV was seen in Manali under heavy camouflage.

Mahindra Thar is the most popular lifestyle SUV in India. Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch was expected to be hit on Mahindra Thar sales, however Thar is able to maintain its dominance. Over the last few months, we have seen significant details about the much-awaited Mahindra Thar 5-door that will be launched in India next year. It is one of the most talked about SUV in the country right now and as Mahindra has confirmed the launch timeline of the 5-door Thar, its rival with Mercedes-Benz sourced engine has been spotted testing, hinting at imminent launch. Force Gurkha is the first name that comes to mind when talking about a capable Mahindra Thar rival and soon, both the vehicles will also compete in the 5-door segment.

Force Gurkha 5-door is also under work and has been spotted several times on the Indian roads in different avatars. Recently, the Gurkha 5-door SUV was seen in Manali under heavy camouflage. Reports suggest that it was possibly travelling to Leh for high-altitude testing. The car features a similar boxy design with circular LED headlights, LED DRLs, alloy wheels and a snorkel.

Force Gurkha is powered by Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 89 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with four-wheel drive system. The upcoming 5-door version is also likely to be powered by a similar engine.