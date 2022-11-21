Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Mahindra Thar owner sentenced to jail for modifications, here’s what court has said

Mahindra Thars are quite popular among the automobile enthusiasts due to the wide range of easy modifications available for the vehicle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Mahindra Thar owner sentenced to jail for modifications, here’s what court has said
The RTO Kashmir at Srinagar is directed to remove the Mahindra Thar's siren and all the modifications. (Image: Cartoq)

Mahindra Thar owner from Kashmir, Adil Farooq Bhat, has been sentenced a 6 month jail term by Srinagar traffic court due to illegal modification. As per a report by Cartoq, the court has also directed RTO to revert the Mahindra Thar back to stock state by removing all the aftermarket modifications. For those who are unaware, almost all car modifications in India are illegal as per the latest Motor Vehicle Act. Even minor modifications such as auxiliary lights are illegal in India and can land the vehicle owner in jail.

It is worth noting that although the owner of seized Mahindra Thar, Adil Farooq Bhat, has been sentence by the court, he will not have to go to jail. As per judgment by Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar, Bhat will have to execute a bond of Rs. 2 lakh. In addition this, he will have to stay under probation for two years. The Thar owner in this case will not have to go to jail “Since the offence does not involve any moral turpitude and the violator has not been previously convicted and having regard to his age and antecedents the purpose of the justice shall be served if the case is considered under probation of offenders Act, and accused is given benefit of probation.”

According to the courts judgement, “There are mainly two reasons why people violate these rules; one, lack of awareness and second, no strict action against the violators, therefore it is imperative to educate the people on the subject and simultaneously strict action as warranted under law must be taken against the violators.”

Also read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 modified to look more dominating than its 650cc sibling

Mahindra Thar has created a cult in Indian automobile segment over the years and its highly unlikely for its owner to keep the car stock. The car is quite popular for its range of modifications. There are dedicated markets in India that only customized Mahindra Thar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.