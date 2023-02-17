Search icon
Mahindra Thar overturns after accident with Tata Nano, video leaves netizens amused

After the impact the Mahindra Thar overturned on the spot due to high centre of gravity. High centre of gravity is the main reason why SUVs have body roll.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Mahindra Thar, Tata Nano crash. (Image: Prateek Singh)

Mahindra Thar is often represented as a dominating SUV with offroading capabilities and rugged design and on the other hand, India’s most affordable car Tata Nano is often mocked for its compact design and looks. Now, an incident involving these two popular Indian cars has sparked a debate on the internet. As per visuals from Chhattisgarh’s Durg, a Mahindra Thar and Tata Nano were involved in a high-impact accident after which the SUV was seen overturned. As per a report by Cartoq, the Tata Nano hit the side of a Mahindra Thar SUV that was crossing the junction at a high speed. The video below shows the condition of both the cars after the accident.

After the impact the Mahindra Thar overturned on the spot due to high centre of gravity. High centre of gravity is the main reason why SUVs have body roll and they overturn. In this case, Tata Nano hit the Mahindra Thar from the side and the high centre gravity made the SUV tumble. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident and the pillars of the Thar are still intact.

On the other hand, the Tata Nano got a huge dent at the front but in context of the impact the dent seems quite minor. For those who don’t know, Tata Nano’s engine is placed in the rear end. That's why the impact from the front didn’t do much damage. The video showing the aftermath of the accident is now going viral and few of the viewers are dropping some entertaining comments.

“Best example of ANT & ELEPHANT” a user wrote while other one lauded the fact that both the cars are made in India by saying, “Dono he Desh ke shaan hai”. A few viewers also mocked by dropping comments like, “Thar be like : gaazab bezati hai.”

