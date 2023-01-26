Mahindra Thar modified to look like iconic Willys Jeep with foldable windscreen

Mahindra Thar modified to look like Willys Jeep.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country right now with thousands buyers in the waiting period. Over the years, the Mahindra Thar has created a cult in the Indian automobile segment and after the launch of the newer version with extra features, it is attracting a huge chunk of car lovers. Apart from its performance, Mahindra Thar is quite popular for its modifications and it's highly unlikely for its owner to keep the car stock. Following that path, a Mangalore-based modifier KAM Customs has redesigned the new Mahindra Thar and added foldable windscreen which makes the car look like the iconic Willys Jeep.

For the customised Mahindra Thar, KAM Customs removed the upper portion of the car including pillars, roof panel and window panels. The customiser also replaced the doors with after-market metal-tube door panels. What makes this car really special is the windscreen that can fold frontwards even when you are driving the car.

KAM Customs has also created a custom removable roll cage for this special Mahindra Thar. The roll cage allows adding a soft-top canopy to shield the seats. The cage also helps to maintain the structural stability. Although the car may look fascinating, it is worth noting that almost all car modifications in India are illegal as per the latest Motor Vehicle Act. Even minor modifications such as auxiliary lights are illegal in India and can land the vehicle owner in jail.