Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N, Toyota Fortuner seized, drivers arrested after stunt video goes viral

UP police has arrested a bunch of youngsters from Amroha after videos of them dangerously driving Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N and Fortuner went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N and Toyota Fortuner are few of the most popular SUVs in India with a massive fan following. All three SUVs have been in the Indian market for more than a decade and have created a cult among the SUV lovers. The Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Fortuner are known for their reliable engines and dominant stance. Apart from the roads, the cars are also quite popular on social media platforms and having one of these SUVs in your Instagram Reels sure helps to get a few extra likes. But the hunger for likes have landed a bunch of Thar, Scorpio-N and Fortuner drivers in jail.

UP police has arrested a bunch of youngsters from Amroha after videos of them dangerously driving Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Toyota Fortuner went viral. In one of the videos, a Mahindra Thar can be seen flaunting its high ground clearance by changing the lanes by driving over the divider. Another video shows the SUVs blocking the entire length of the road. The black-coloured SUVs were also seen driving on the footbath, putting the life of other commuters at risk.

Also read: 2023 Auto Expo on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway - Address, dates, ticket price, Metro routes from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

As the videos went viral, it got the attention of car enthusiasts and also the UP police that tracked down the driver through the registration plates. The youngsters driving the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Toyota Fortuner have now been arrested by the UP police and the SUVs seen in the viral videos have also been seized by the cops.

