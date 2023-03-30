Mahindra Thar likely to get new entry-level 4x4 variant to compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra Thar

Since its introduction in 2020, the next-generation Mahindra Thar has sold like hotcakes, and the company has made sure to keep it fresh with regular updates and a reworked lineup of trim levels. A leaked RTO document suggests that the Thar may soon get a new entry-level 4x4 variation to compete with the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This is despite the fact that the newly announced RWD variants have made it more inexpensive.

According to a document, Mahindra is getting ready to offer a new entry-level 4x4 variant of the Thar SUV. The shift will result in the return of the entry-level AX trim, which was offered at the product's inception. Both the 2.0-liter turbo petrol and the 2.2-liter diesel engines will likely be offered in the Thar AX AC 4x4 model, but only the manual gearbox will come standard. Only the Thar RWD models are equipped with the 1.5-liter diesel engine.

The Mahindra Thar AX AC MT is the entry-level model, hence it lacks several conveniences and luxuries seen on other trim levels. Nonetheless, it is expected to keep all the necessities while reducing the base price of the 4x4 version range by a few thousand dollars. Now, the price of a Thar 4x4 may be anywhere from Rs 13,59,00 to Rs 16,49,00. (ex-showroom, India).

In order to maintain the Thar's sales momentum in the face of the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the new entry 4x4 model will be essential. The Jimny claims to be a more practical daily driver since it is cheaper, smaller, and has more practical features like five doors. The Jimny is estimated to cost anywhere from Rs 9.5 lakhs to Rs 13 lakhs (ex-showroom) in India.

Also, READ: Mahindra Thar crosses 1,00,000 production milestone in less than 2.5 years

Many drivers like the Thar's noticeable presence on the road, something the Maruti Suzuki Jimny lacks. For this reason, the Thar RWD is a great option for fashion-conscious shoppers who value good aesthetics but don't necessarily need or desire 4x4 functionality.