Mahindra Thar likely to get new cheaper base model with 2WD in January

Mahindra is planning to release the Thar 5-door sometime in 2023. The more practical variant of Mahindra Thar may be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 flavours, according to reports. An additional 1.5-litre diesel engine will soon join the Thar's existing 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol options. Due to its short length (under four metres), Mahindra Thar will pay less in taxes if a diesel engine of 1.5 litres is installed.

In comparison to the three-door Thar, the five-door will be marketed as a more practical option. The five-door version of the Thar has a larger wheelbase than the three-door version, hence it is less appropriate for intense off-road settings. Those in the market for a family SUV that will spend most of its time on the highway may benefit from a 4x2 variant.



However, the available engines will be the same. These include a 2.2-liter diesel that generates 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 150 hp and 300-320 Nm of torque. There will most likely be a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic available for both engines.



The Thar's 1.5-liter engine is the same 1,497cc one used in the Marazzo, and it produces 117 horsepower, according to Autocar India. This powerplant will only be available with a five-speed manual transmission. In addition, the 4WD system found on the more costly Thar 2.2-liter diesel will not be available on this engine, hence it will only be available in 2WD form.

The low-range gear lever on the centre console has been replaced with a new storage console, as shown in spy photos given by Reel singh (the_reels_news/instagram).

Maruti Suzuki will unveil the 5-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo, and that same month, the smaller 1.5-liter diesel and 2.0-liter petrol Thar 2WD will likely go on sale.