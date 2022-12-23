Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Mahindra Thar likely to get new cheaper base model with 2WD in January

The new Mahindra Thar 2WD will have a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a starting price of less than Rs 10 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Mahindra Thar likely to get new cheaper base model with 2WD in January
Representational Image

Mahindra is planning to release the Thar 5-door sometime in 2023. The more practical variant of Mahindra Thar may be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 flavours, according to reports. An additional 1.5-litre diesel engine will soon join the Thar's existing 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol options. Due to its short length (under four metres), Mahindra Thar will pay less in taxes if a diesel engine of 1.5 litres is installed. 

In comparison to the three-door Thar, the five-door will be marketed as a more practical option. The five-door version of the Thar has a larger wheelbase than the three-door version, hence it is less appropriate for intense off-road settings. Those in the market for a family SUV that will spend most of its time on the highway may benefit from a 4x2 variant.
 
However, the available engines will be the same. These include a 2.2-liter diesel that generates 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 150 hp and 300-320 Nm of torque. There will most likely be a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic available for both engines.
 
The Thar's 1.5-liter engine is the same 1,497cc one used in the Marazzo, and it produces 117 horsepower, according to Autocar India. This powerplant will only be available with a five-speed manual transmission. In addition, the 4WD system found on the more costly Thar 2.2-liter diesel will not be available on this engine, hence it will only be available in 2WD form.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reel singh (@the_reels_news)

The low-range gear lever on the centre console has been replaced with a new storage console, as shown in spy photos given by Reel singh (the_reels_news/instagram).

Maruti Suzuki will unveil the 5-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo, and that same month, the smaller 1.5-liter diesel and 2.0-liter petrol Thar 2WD will likely go on sale.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.