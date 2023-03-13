Search icon
Mahindra Thar gets new Everest White and Blazing Bronze colour options

Mahindra is facing a high demand for the new 4X2 Thar that comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar SUV got new colour options with the launch of the much affordable 4X2 RWD variants - Everest White and Blazing Bronze. Until now, the new colour options were only limited to Thar 4X2 RWD versions but now the company has announced that the new colour options will now be available in 4x4 variant of the Mahindra Thar. After addition of two new colours, Mahindra Thar is now available in 6 colour options in total - Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey. Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country with long waiting periods.

Mahindra is facing a high demand for the new 4X2 Thar that comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117 BHP and 300 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it produces 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque. 

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in the coming months. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

