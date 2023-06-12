Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Mahindra Thar gets massive discount after Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch, check details

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Mahindra Thar gets massive discount after Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch, check details
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is undoubtedly one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country and until June 7, it was the cheapest 4x4 SUV available in India. However, the dynamics changed when Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices were revealed last week. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). As Jimny gets 4x4 as standard, it now has the badge of the cheapest 4x4 in the country. Although Mahindra Thar is expected to face serious competition from the Jimny, its cult following will hardly take a hit. If you are also planning to invest in a Mahindra Thar this may be the right time as the SUV is available with up to Rs 65,000.

As per a report by CarWale, a few Mahindra showrooms across the country are offering up to Rs 65,000 discount on the new Thar. The Rs 65,000 discount on Mahindra Thar offered by select dealerships includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The cash discount on Mahindra Thar and exchange bonus depend on your location and the variant you pick.

Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.