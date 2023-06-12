Mahindra Thar gets massive discount after Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch, check details

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is undoubtedly one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country and until June 7, it was the cheapest 4x4 SUV available in India. However, the dynamics changed when Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices were revealed last week. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). As Jimny gets 4x4 as standard, it now has the badge of the cheapest 4x4 in the country. Although Mahindra Thar is expected to face serious competition from the Jimny, its cult following will hardly take a hit. If you are also planning to invest in a Mahindra Thar this may be the right time as the SUV is available with up to Rs 65,000.

As per a report by CarWale, a few Mahindra showrooms across the country are offering up to Rs 65,000 discount on the new Thar. The Rs 65,000 discount on Mahindra Thar offered by select dealerships includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The cash discount on Mahindra Thar and exchange bonus depend on your location and the variant you pick.

Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.