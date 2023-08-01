Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Mahindra Thar EV concept that will break cover on Independence Day will have a similar body-on-frame set-up as the Thar on sale right now but it will be based on a dedicated EV-platform that is under development.

Mahindra Thar EV renders imagined by AI have surfaced several times on social media platforms and as the car manufacturers are slowly phasing out internal combustion engines, the Mahindra Thar fans are also keen to see how India’s most popular lifestyle SUV will function as an EV. Until now, the Mahindra Thar EV was a distant dream but it looks like the company has big plans for Thar in the future. Mahindra is reportedly planning to unveil the Thar EV concept at a special event on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. As per a report by Autocar India, the Mahindra Thar EV concept that will break cover on Independence Day will have a similar body-on-frame set-up as the Thar on sale right now but it will be based on a dedicated EV-platform that is under development.

The report suggests that Mahindra Thar EV will maintain its off-road character and will not miss out on 4X4 set-up. Ditching the dual-motor arrangement as seen on many 4WD EVs, the Mahindra Thar is expected to get a quad-motor set-up. The Mahindra Thar EV will also reportedly get the popular carb walk feature seen on the Hummer EV which allows you to turn all four wheels to a near-45-deg angle for better maneuvering

Mahindra has also teased a new Global Pik Up vehicle that it will be showcasing in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. Although the company has not revealed the vehicle yet, reports suggest it will be a Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up truck.

The teaser video shows the rear end of a mysterious pickup vehicle and design hints at the new Scorpio-N. The teaser video also showcases grille design with Mahindra’s twin-peaks logo, alloy wheel design and all-terrain chunky tyres. For those who are unaware, the old Scorpio also had a Pick-Up sibling called the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway that is currently sold in Australia as the Mahindra Pik Up.