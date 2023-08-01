Headlines

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cricket empire expands in US, Mumbai Indians NY beats Satya Nadella’s team

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

7 must-watch films of Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Mahindra Thar EV concept that will break cover on Independence Day will have a similar body-on-frame set-up as the Thar on sale right now but it will be based on a dedicated EV-platform that is under development.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahindra Thar EV renders imagined by AI have surfaced several times on social media platforms and as the car manufacturers are slowly phasing out internal combustion engines, the Mahindra Thar fans are also keen to see how India’s most popular lifestyle SUV will function as an EV. Until now, the Mahindra Thar EV was a distant dream but it looks like the company has big plans for Thar in the future. Mahindra is reportedly planning to unveil the Thar EV concept at a special event on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. As per a report by Autocar India, the Mahindra Thar EV concept that will break cover on Independence Day will have a similar body-on-frame set-up as the Thar on sale right now but it will be based on a dedicated EV-platform that is under development.

The report suggests that Mahindra Thar EV will maintain its off-road character and will not miss out on 4X4 set-up. Ditching the dual-motor arrangement as seen on many 4WD EVs, the Mahindra Thar is expected to get a quad-motor set-up. The Mahindra Thar EV will also reportedly get the popular carb walk feature seen on the Hummer EV which allows you to turn all four wheels to a near-45-deg angle for better maneuvering

Mahindra has also teased a new Global Pik Up vehicle that it will be showcasing in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. Although the company has not revealed the vehicle yet, reports suggest it will be a Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up truck.

The teaser video shows the rear end of a mysterious pickup vehicle and design hints at the new Scorpio-N. The teaser video also showcases grille design with Mahindra’s twin-peaks logo, alloy wheel design and all-terrain chunky tyres. For those who are unaware, the old Scorpio also had a Pick-Up sibling called the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway that is currently sold in Australia as the Mahindra Pik Up.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable’: Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

Former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar reveals annual salary at India's richest public sector bank and its...

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

This engineering graduate cracked UPSC CSE without coaching in second attempt, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE