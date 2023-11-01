Mahindra Thar electric SUV design patent filed, may cost around Rs 25 lakh at launch

Mahindra Thar EV gets inspiration from the current thar with rugged front bumper, rectangular front fascia. However, the electric SUV features square LED headlamps and tail lights.

Mahindra Thar is one the most desirable lifestyle SUV in the country and with EV popularity rising by each day, it looks like we may soon see Mahindra Thar electric SUV on Indian roads soon. Mahindra showcased the Thar EV concept at a mega event in South Africa on August 15. Based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform made for electric vehicles launching in 2025, the Mahindra Thar.e or Thar EV is also expected to make its debut in 2026. As of now, Mahindra has not revealed any technical specification of the car which made the anticipating fans a bit anxious. However a new report by CarDekho suggests that Mahindra is on schedule with the Thar EV. As per a report by CarDekho, Mahindra filed a patent for the design of the Thar electric SUV. The report reveals that the patent was filed on August 10, 5 days before the official debut.

The Mahindra Thar EV gets inspiration from the current thar with rugged front bumper, rectangular front fascia. However, the electric SUV features square LED headlamps and tail lights. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel and flared wheel arches also draw inspiration from the current Thar.

Inside the cabin, electric Thar comes with a minimalistic dashboard with a central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is a 3-spoke unit with haptic switches and the 'Thar.e' logo in the centre. Reports suggest that the Mahindra Thar electric SUV will be priced around Rs 25 lakhs.