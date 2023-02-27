Mahindra Thar ‘dancing’ in wedding procession goes viral, vehicle seized by cops

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar has made it to the news several times in the last couple of months due to the testing of the new 5-door version and the launch of 4X2 RWD variant. The Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle vehicles in the country with a long waiting period. The Mahindra Thar enthusiasts are usually fans of off-roading and extreme driving but a Thar owner from Ghaziabad took it too far and started to drive his car wildly on streets. In a video shared by a Twitter user, a ‘dancing’ Mahindra Thar with passengers dancing while hanging outside is going viral on social media platforms.

The Mahindra Thar seen in the video is heavily modified with hydraulics that make it jump. It also has loud speakers and cosmetic changes at the front. If reports are to be believed the video is from a wedding procession in Dasna. You can watch the video of dancing Mahindra Thar below.



For those who are unaware, modifying a vehicle is illegal as per the Motor Vehicle Act and doing so can attract heavy penalties and even jail. In the video, the car owner is not just violating the rules about the modifications, he is also driving recklessly and putting the lives of the passengers and people on the road under risk. As the video went viral, the police have registered a case under relevant sections against the men and the Mahindra Thar in the video has also been seized.