Mahindra Thar crosses 1,00,000 production milestone in less than 2.5 years

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has announced that its iconic off-roader, Mahindra Thar, has reached a significant production milestone of 100,000 units. The all-new Thar has achieved this production milestone in less than 2.5 years, and it highlights the popularity and success of this SUV in India. The Mahindra Thar has captured the imagination of people with its design, features, and capabilities. The SUV, while maintaining its all-terrain capabilities, also offers a comfortable ride, making it a lifestyle SUV.

The Thar is now available in both 4x4 and RWD variants, providing customers with more options to choose from. The 4x4 variant is perfect for off-road enthusiasts, with its robust drivetrain, high ground clearance, and advanced features like a mechanical locking differential and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case. On the other hand, the RWD variant is ideal for customers who look for a distinctive design and plush ride for city and highway use, while carrying the Thar lifestyle.

The Thar has received multiple awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and design. The awards won are a testament to the vehicle's capabilities, design, and performance.

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone of 100,000 units of the Mahindra Thar. It is an SUV that has captured the imagination and hearts of adventure and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV."

