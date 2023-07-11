Mahindra Thar cousin was first micro SUV in India, now faces competition from Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter SUV is the recent entrant of the segment which was dominated by Tata Punch until now. Although the key players of the segment are believed to be Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger and others

Mahindra Thar is the undisputed leader in its segment and with its growing popularity, its upcoming 5-door model is expected to break all records in the lifestyle SUV segment. Although many may recognise Mahindra as the manufacturer of Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 and other SUVs, do you know that Mahindra was the first automaker in India to introduce a sub-compact or micro SUV. The micro SUV segment is currently booming in the country with every automaker trying to grab a chunk of it. Hyundai Exter SUV is the recent entrant of the segment which was dominated by Tata Punch until now. Although the key players of the segment are believed to be Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger and others, the first car in this segment was the Mahindra KUV100. The Mahindra KUV100 was launched in 2016 at a starting price of Rs 4.42 lakh.

The Mahindra KUV100 was the first micro SUV in India and it opened doors for many such cars. It came with a six-seater arrangement which many cars are still unable to do. Despite offering a range of new features, the KUV100 failed to create the impact the company expected from it. A couple of years after its launch, the company revamped the model and named it the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. Over the years, the car has received several necessary upgrades and is still available for purchase in the market.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in four trims: K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. It is powered by a single 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The price of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT now starts at Rs 6.17 lakh (ex-showroom).