Mahindra Thar collision leaves tractor in two parts, watch video

A damaged Mahindra Thar SUV can be seen at the side of road while the tractor is divided in two parts after the vehicles met with an accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country due to its rugged looks and off-roading capabilities. The Mahindra Thar has a dominant road presence and a sturdy build which were quite visible in a video showing aftermath of an accident where the SUV’s collision left the tractor in two parts. In a video shared by Prateek Singh on its YouTube channel, a damaged Mahindra Thar SUV can be seen at the side of road while the tractor is divided in two parts after the vehicles met with an accident. As per the report, the accident took place in Gujarat on Una-Bhavnagar highway in the evening at around 7:30pm. You can watch the video below.

The report reveals that the tractor driver was badly injured and was admitted to the nearby hospital. It is unclear who was at fault here but the video suggests that the tractor driver was coming from the wrong side which resulted in accidents.

Such accidents are quite common in rural areas where tractor drivers often take the wrong way to avoid the long drive up to the nearest U-turn. Something similar likely happened in this case as well.

