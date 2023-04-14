Mahindra Thar buyers to pay up to Rs 1.05 lakh extra now, here's why

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is undoubtedly one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country and since the launch of the new-gen model, the car is facing long waiting periods. To get the best out of the customer’s demand, the company even launched a cheaper 4X2 version of Mahindra Thar earlier this year. Over the time, the company has hiked the prices of Mahindra Thar and once again the Indian automaker has announced that Thar customers will now have to pay a lot extra for the vehicle. The Mahindra Thar price has been increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India.

The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

Mahindra is facing a high demand for the new 4X2 Thar that comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117 BHP and 300 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it produces 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque. Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in the coming months. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.