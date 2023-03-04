Search icon
Mahindra Thar base variant gets expensive, check new prices here

An increase of Rs 50,000 has been made to the asking price of the new Mahindra Thar 4X2. The current (ex-showroom) price range for Mahindra's SUV, the Thar, is between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Mahindra Thar

The much-anticipated Mahindra Thar 4X2 was introduced to the market in January of this year. The RWD Thar was released with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thar 4X2 has had its first price increase only three months after going on sale. See below for a comparison of the current and previous asking prices for the Mahindra Thar 4X2.

There are three different Thar models available, all of which use a rear-wheel drive configuration and are manufactured by Mahindra. The following table reveals that the manufacturer has raised the price of the LX RWD Diesel MT by Rs 50,000 while maintaining the pricing of all other trim levels. The 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Thar reportedly complies with RDE requirements, which is reflected in the price increase.

Mahindra Thar 4X2 Old vs New price

Variant name                            Old price        New price       Difference
AX (O) RWD – Diesel MT     Rs 9.99 lakh       Rs 9.99 lakh     No hike
LX RWD – Diesel MT           Rs 10.99 lakh     Rs 11.49 lakh    Rs 50,000
LX RWD – Petrol AT             Rs 13.49 lakh     Rs 13.49 lakh    No hike

The only adjustment is a little increase in pricing for the RWD mid-range model. The current pricing range for a Mahindra Thar 4X2 is between 9.99 lakh and 13.49 lakh. On the other hand, depending on the trim level, the 4WD Mahindra Thar costs anywhere between Rs 13.59 and Rs 16.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

A new 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 117 horsepower is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission in the Mahindra Thar 4X2 (RWD). It has a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. However, its 4X4 models still come standard with a 2.2-litre oil-burner and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol powertrain mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission, respectively.

Also, READ: Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition unveiled, limited to 300 units

There is currently nothing on the market that can be considered a direct competitor to the Thar 2WD, however the more costly Thar 4WD competes with vehicles like the Force Gurkha and the soon-to-be-released Maruti Jimny (expected to hit showrooms in mid-2023).

