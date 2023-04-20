Search icon
Mahindra Thar available with up to Rs 65,000 off in April 2023, check details

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in the coming months. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in India currently. The rugged vehicle has a massive fan following due to which buyers have to wait for long durations to finally receive their own. In the last couple of years, the sales of Mahindra Thar has seen a steep rise and the sales received a massive push when the company launched the 4X2 RWD version of the car earlier this year along with two colour options. Although Mahindra recently announced a price hike for the Thar SUV, this may be the right time to get this if you want to buy one for yourself. A few Mahindra showrooms across the country are offering up to Rs 65,000 discount on the new Thar.

The Rs 65,000 discount on Mahindra Thar offered by select dealerships includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The cash discount on Mahindra Thar and exchange bonus depend on your location and the variant you pick.

Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
