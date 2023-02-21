Mahindra Thar available with up to Rs 1,00,000 discount, check details

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in the country right now and there is a long queue of buyers waiting to get delivery of this lifestyle vehicle. The Mahindra Thar is now more popular than ever after receiving the new 4X2 rear-wheel drive version that is significantly cheaper than the 4X2 variant. The Mahindra Thar 4X2 price in India starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Mahindra Thar 4X4 variant is available with up to Rs 1 lakh discount, as per a report by Carwale.

According to the report, Mahindra Thar buyers are eligible to get cash discounts up to Rs 45,000 or accessories pack that is worth Rs 60,000. In addition to this, customers can also get exchange bonuses and corporate bonuses of up to Rs 15,000 or Rs 10,000, respectively. Apart from this, Mahindra is also offering a three-year maintenance package and insurance benefits as a part of the deal. It is worth noting that the discounts mentioned above are applicable only to the Mahindra Thar MY2022 LX petrol AT 4WD variant. The model year 2022 Mahindra Thar LX petrol AT 4WD variant is currently priced at Rs 15.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

These offers can depend on region, model and dealerships. To get more details on the offers, you can visit a Mahindra-authorised showroom. Mahindra is facing a high demand for the new 4X2 Thar that comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117 BHP and 300 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it produces 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque.