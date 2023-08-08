Headlines

Mahindra Thar available with massive discount ahead of Thar EV concept unveil, check details

Mahindra Thar EV concept that will break cover on Independence Day will have a similar body-on-frame set-up as the Thar on sale right now but it will be based on a dedicated EV-platform that is under development.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Mahindra Thar is the most famous lifestyle SUV in India and although the car is now facing serious competition from the affordable Maruti Suzuki Jimny, it is still ahead when it comes to sales. Years after the launch, Mahindra Thar buyers still have to wait for long queues to finally receive their own SUV due to its growing popularity. Riding on the wave of success, the company has confirmed that it will launch the 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar in the country next year. The automaker is also gearing up to unveil the Mahindra Thar.e electric concept at a special event on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. Ahead of the Mahindra Thar EV unveil, the 3-door Mahindra Thar is available with a great deal. If you are also planning to invest in a Mahindra Thar this may be the right time as the SUV is available with up to Rs 20,000 benefits.

Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

As per a report by Autocar India, a few Mahindra showrooms across the country are offering up to Rs 20,000 benefits on the new Thar. The massive benefit is being offered on 4x4 variants of the petrol and diesel Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar 4x4 gets a choice of a 152hp, 300Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 130hp, 300Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra Thar EV concept that will break cover on Independence Day will have a similar body-on-frame set-up as the Thar on sale right now but it will be based on a dedicated EV-platform that is under development.

The report suggests that Mahindra Thar EV will maintain its off-road character and will not miss out on 4X4 set-up. Ditching the dual-motor arrangement as seen on many 4WD EVs, the Mahindra Thar is expected to get a quad-motor set-up

