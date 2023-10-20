Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of 5-door Thar that will take place in 2023, the company has already confirmed. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in the country and there is a long list of buyers waiting to get their own Thar. Mahindra Thar got a new life after the company refreshed the looks and added a range of new features to the latest version of the SUV. Initially the Thar was only available as a 4x4 but a few months back, the company rolled out a RWD version of the Thar which is cheaper and offers better fuel efficiency than the 4x4 model. Since then, the popularity of Mahindra Thar has crossed several milestones. The Mahindra Thar is also one of the most modified vehicles in India and the owners love to customise the SUV as per their own style. As Mahindra gears up to launch the new 5-door Mahindra Thar in the Indian market, we use AI to imagine what the Mahindra Thar will look like with 6 wheels. The idea of Mahindra Thar with 6 wheels draws inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.

The Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined using the Microsoft Image Creator looks humongous. Large 6 wheels add to the dominating looks of the Mahindra Thar. The wheels enhance the off-roading capabilities of the vehicle. The Mahindra Thar 6x6 looks like a dream for anyone who loves rugged vehicles that can perform on all terrains. It is worth noting that Mahindra has no plans to create a 6x6 version of the Thar and the images are straight from curiosity.

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of 5-door Thar that will take place in 2023, the company has already confirmed. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.