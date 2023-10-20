Headlines

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

Best superfoods for healthier digestion, gut health

Fruits rich in Vitamin C other than oranges

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of 5-door Thar that will take place in 2023, the company has already confirmed. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in the country and there is a long list of buyers waiting to get their own Thar. Mahindra Thar got a new life after the company refreshed the looks and added a range of new features to the latest version of the SUV. Initially the Thar was only available as a 4x4 but a few months back, the company rolled out a RWD version of the Thar which is cheaper and offers better fuel efficiency than the 4x4 model. Since then, the popularity of Mahindra Thar has crossed several milestones. The Mahindra Thar is also one of the most modified vehicles in India and the owners love to customise the SUV as per their own style. As Mahindra gears up to launch the new 5-door Mahindra Thar in the Indian market, we use AI to imagine what the Mahindra Thar will look like with 6 wheels. The idea of Mahindra Thar with 6 wheels draws inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.

The Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined using the Microsoft Image Creator looks humongous. Large 6 wheels add to the dominating looks of the Mahindra Thar. The wheels enhance the off-roading capabilities of the vehicle. The Mahindra Thar 6x6 looks like a dream for anyone who loves rugged vehicles that can perform on all terrains. It is worth noting that Mahindra has no plans to create a 6x6 version of the Thar and the images are straight from curiosity.

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of 5-door Thar that will take place in 2023, the company has already confirmed. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today, check his full schedule

Meet one of richest YouTuber, who started his career at age 10; now has net worth of Rs 41 crore

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Leo Twitter review: Lokesh Kanagaraj film is 'blockbuster' with Thalapathy Vijay's 'best performance ever', say viewers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE