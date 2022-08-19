Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing, here's what we know

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra Thar has a cult following all over the country and the Indian automaker has seen an astounding response for the vehicle since it received a major facelift in 2020. Now, it appears that we may soon see a new much-awaited version of Mahindra Thar soon as the company has started testing the new 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV on public roads. Recently, an Instagram user Anand B spotted a 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV under heavy camouflage in India. This is the first time that the under-development 5-door Mahindra Thar has been seen in public.

Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the SUV, many details about it are already available online. The Mahindra Thar 5-door appeared to be an extended version of the standard thar. The upcoming That is believed to be longer and slightly wider than the 3-door Thar. It is not yet known whether the company will add an extra seat row inside the car. Apart from the size, the 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV appears to be the same as the regular Thar with muscular rear bumper, boxy design, rick-shaped tail-lights and lat tailgate.

Under the hood, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will likely be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines however the company may tune the engines differently to boost the output. The transmission duties could continue to be performed by the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed auto transmissions. If reports are to be believed, the Mahindra Thar 5-door may arrive next year.