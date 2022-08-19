Search icon
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing, here's what we know

It appears that we may soon see a new much-awaited version of Mahindra Thar soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing, here's what we know
Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra Thar has a cult following all over the country and the Indian automaker has seen an astounding response for the vehicle since it received a major facelift in 2020. Now, it appears that we may soon see a new much-awaited version of Mahindra Thar soon as the company has started testing the new 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV on public roads. Recently, an Instagram user Anand B spotted a 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV under heavy camouflage in India. This is the first time that the under-development 5-door Mahindra Thar has been seen in public.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anand B (@moto._tourer)

 

Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the SUV, many details about it are already available online. The Mahindra Thar 5-door appeared to be an extended version of the standard thar. The upcoming That is believed to be longer and slightly wider than the 3-door Thar. It is not yet known whether the company will add an extra seat row inside the car. Apart from the size, the 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV appears to be the same as the regular Thar with muscular rear bumper, boxy design, rick-shaped tail-lights and lat tailgate.

Under the hood, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will likely be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines however the company may tune the engines differently to boost the output. The transmission duties could continue to be performed by the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed auto transmissions. If reports are to be believed, the Mahindra Thar 5-door may arrive next year.

