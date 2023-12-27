Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

10 highest-rated films of Salman Khan

Most ODI wins as captain in 2023

8 winter foods for bone strength

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Why 27 Indians stayed back in France when grounded plane with over 300 passengers returned?

Israel Hamas war: Shocking! more than 100 Palestinians killed overnight during Israeli air strikes

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, Police find letter addressed to envoy | DNA India News

Watch: Jackie Shroff feeds Never Have I Ever's Devi his iconic anda kadi patta, hilarious crossover has fans in splits

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities begins with traditional ceremony; Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar attend

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

Automobile

Mahindra Thar 5-door may not be a ‘Thar’ officially, the new SUV will likely be named…

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

article-main
Mahindra Thar 5-door rendering. (Image: BozzConcepts)
Mahindra Thar 5-door launch is getting closer with each day and as the Thar fans are getting excited for the upcoming SUV, latest reports suggest that the bigger version of the Mahindra Thar may have a completely different name. According to the reports, Mahindra has filed a trademark for seven potential names for the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. The names that the new Mahindra Thar SUV may sport include the ‘Centurion,’ ‘Cult,’ ‘Gladius,’ ‘Rex,’ ‘Roxx,’ ‘Savannah’ and the iconic ‘Armada.’ For those who are unaware, Mahindra used to sell a 5-door SUV named Armada from 1993 to 2001 and it was later succeeded by the Bolero.

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

