Mahindra Thar 5-door may not be a ‘Thar’ officially, the new SUV will likely be named…

Mahindra Thar 5-door launch is getting closer with each day and as the Thar fans are getting excited for the upcoming SUV, latest reports suggest that the bigger version of the Mahindra Thar may have a completely different name. According to the reports, Mahindra has filed a trademark for seven potential names for the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. The names that the new Mahindra Thar SUV may sport include the ‘Centurion,’ ‘Cult,’ ‘Gladius,’ ‘Rex,’ ‘Roxx,’ ‘Savannah’ and the iconic ‘Armada.’ For those who are unaware, Mahindra used to sell a 5-door SUV named Armada from 1993 to 2001 and it was later succeeded by the Bolero.

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.