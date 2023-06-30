Mahindra Thar 5-door launch timeline officially revealed, details inside

Mahindra Thar 5-door rendering. (Image: BozzConcepts)

Mahindra Thar is one the most popular SUVs in the country and the company is gearing up to launch the bigger version of the car as a Mahindra Thar 5-door. The 5-door Mahindra Thar already has a growing fan base although it has not been officially revealed by the company. Several media reports suggested that the new Thar will make its debut on August 15 in South Africa and now Mahindra has officially confirmed the launch timeline of the SUV. In a statement that may break hearts of many potential buyers, Mahindra said “With reference to multiple media reports indicating that the much awaited Mahindra Thar 5-Door will debut at a Mahindra event in South Africa on August 15, we would like to clarify that the launch is not scheduled for this year.”

“During the recently concluded Quarter Results media interaction, we confirmed that the launch of Thar 5-Door is scheduled for 2024 in India” it further added. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The front and read-end of the vehicle is believed to be identical to the current Thar however it will get longer rear doors and stretched wheelbase to offer a more spacious cabin. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.