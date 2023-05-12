Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Mahindra Thar 5-door launch date tipped, here’s when the SUV will likely make debut

When it comes to the Mahindra Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The front and read-end of the vehicle is believed to be identical to the current Thar however it will get longer rear doors and stretched wheelbase.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Mahindra Thar 5-door launch date tipped, here’s when the SUV will likely make debut
Mahindra Thar 5-door rendering. (Image: BozzConcepts)

Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the country right now. The new Thar has been in the works for quite a while now and over the last few months, the SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times. Although the company has not officially revealed anything about the new Mahindra Thar, a new report by GaadiWaadi has hinted at a possible launch date of the Mahindra Thar 5-door. As per the report, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut on August 15, 2023. It is worth noting that the current 3-door Mahindra Thar also made its debut on Independence Day. The Mahindra Thar has a massive fan following in the country and buyers have to bear long waiting to get the delivery of the SUV. 

Mahindra also launched an affordable RWD 4X2 version of the Thar earlier this year to serve a larger group. It was expected that the Thar brand would take a hit after the debut of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India but that isn’t the case.

When it comes to the Mahindra Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The front and read-end of the vehicle is believed to be identical to the current Thar however it will get longer rear doors and stretched wheelbase to offer a more spacious cabin. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels. Under the hood, the car is said to carry over the same 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.