Mahindra Thar 5-door launch date tipped, here’s when the SUV will likely make debut

Mahindra Thar 5-door rendering. (Image: BozzConcepts)

Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the country right now. The new Thar has been in the works for quite a while now and over the last few months, the SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times. Although the company has not officially revealed anything about the new Mahindra Thar, a new report by GaadiWaadi has hinted at a possible launch date of the Mahindra Thar 5-door. As per the report, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut on August 15, 2023. It is worth noting that the current 3-door Mahindra Thar also made its debut on Independence Day. The Mahindra Thar has a massive fan following in the country and buyers have to bear long waiting to get the delivery of the SUV.

Mahindra also launched an affordable RWD 4X2 version of the Thar earlier this year to serve a larger group. It was expected that the Thar brand would take a hit after the debut of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India but that isn’t the case.

When it comes to the Mahindra Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The front and read-end of the vehicle is believed to be identical to the current Thar however it will get longer rear doors and stretched wheelbase to offer a more spacious cabin. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels. Under the hood, the car is said to carry over the same 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines.