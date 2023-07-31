Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

The new Scorpio-N based Mahindra Global Pik Up will likely arrive by 2025 in several countries across the globe.

Mahindra Thar is the most popular lifestyle vehicle in the country as the segment is getting competitive with the new launches, automotive enthusiasts are desperately waiting for Mahindra Thar 5-door launch to see how it stands against the rivals. Earlier it was rumoured that the Mahindra Thar 5-door will break cover on August 15 in South Africa but the company later clarified that the SUV will be making its debut next year. Now, in an official teaser on Twitter, Mahindra has teased a new Global Pik Up vehicle that it will be showcasing in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. Although the company has not revealed the vehicle yet, reports suggest it will be a Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up truck.

The teaser video shows the rear end of a mysterious pickup vehicle and design hints at the new Scorpio-N. The teaser video also showcases grille design with Mahindra’s twin-peaks logo, alloy wheel design and all-terrain chunky tyres. For those who are unaware, the old Scorpio also had a Pick-Up sibling called the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway that is currently sold in Australia as the Mahindra Pik Up.



Get ready to go global.



Experience freedom. Break boundaries. Our new Global Pik Up vision is ready to be unleashed. #Futurescape #GoGlobal



Cape Town, South Africa

15th August, 2023 pic.twitter.com/5BEDzDU9D2 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 29, 2023

