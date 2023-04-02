Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Mahindra Thar 5-door design revealed up close ahead of launch

With improved road presence and more legroom, the next Mahindra Thar 5 door is anticipated to have the same set of engine specs as the entry-level Scorpio N.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Dan web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Mahindra Thar 5-door design revealed up close ahead of launch
Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar has traditionally been a 3-door lifestyle Vehicle, but with the latest iteration of the off-roader greatly improving its usability in the urban setting, a more practical 5-door variation seems inevitable. While Mahindra has not officially verified the report, prototypes of the Thar 5-door have been seen all throughout the country, suggesting its launch later this year.

Similar 2.0L mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engines mated to 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions are anticipated to power the Thar 5-Door Type. By comparison, the 2.2-litre diesel engine in the Thar delivers 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre petol engine makes 150 hp and 300 Nm.

Because of the Thar 5-Door's increased weight and size, Mahindra may need to retune it to provide greater power and torque. In addition, it will probably have the same transmission choices as the Scorpio N model, albeit 4X4 may not be in the works.

The 3-Door Thar model is more suited for off-roaders since its ramp-over angle is higher because to its shorter wheelbase. Recent reports indicate that Mahindra is not making mechanically locking rear differentials standard on all Thar models. But, off-road enthusiasts looking for a basic model with a mechanically locking differential are now forced to pay for more expensive premium trims.

Some changes are expected to be made to the inside, but otherwise it should be quite similar to the 3-door version. The rugged exterior style looks to be carried over into the new 5-door Thar variant, which also has some intriguing new features like toggle switches and carefully positioned exposed screws. 

The 5-door Thar, on the other hand, has a few additional features, such as an armrest that may double as storage, a place to keep your sunglasses, and what looks like a grab grip provided on the driver's side A-pillar.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki cars get expensive: Price hike announced on Swift, Dzire, WagonR and more

The Mahindra Thar, a 5-door SUV, will likely make its appearance later this year. The future Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha, both of which have five doors, will be its main rivals.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.