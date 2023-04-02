Mahindra Thar 5-door design revealed up close ahead of launch

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar has traditionally been a 3-door lifestyle Vehicle, but with the latest iteration of the off-roader greatly improving its usability in the urban setting, a more practical 5-door variation seems inevitable. While Mahindra has not officially verified the report, prototypes of the Thar 5-door have been seen all throughout the country, suggesting its launch later this year.

Similar 2.0L mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engines mated to 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions are anticipated to power the Thar 5-Door Type. By comparison, the 2.2-litre diesel engine in the Thar delivers 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre petol engine makes 150 hp and 300 Nm.

Because of the Thar 5-Door's increased weight and size, Mahindra may need to retune it to provide greater power and torque. In addition, it will probably have the same transmission choices as the Scorpio N model, albeit 4X4 may not be in the works.

The 3-Door Thar model is more suited for off-roaders since its ramp-over angle is higher because to its shorter wheelbase. Recent reports indicate that Mahindra is not making mechanically locking rear differentials standard on all Thar models. But, off-road enthusiasts looking for a basic model with a mechanically locking differential are now forced to pay for more expensive premium trims.

Some changes are expected to be made to the inside, but otherwise it should be quite similar to the 3-door version. The rugged exterior style looks to be carried over into the new 5-door Thar variant, which also has some intriguing new features like toggle switches and carefully positioned exposed screws.

The 5-door Thar, on the other hand, has a few additional features, such as an armrest that may double as storage, a place to keep your sunglasses, and what looks like a grab grip provided on the driver's side A-pillar.

The Mahindra Thar, a 5-door SUV, will likely make its appearance later this year. The future Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha, both of which have five doors, will be its main rivals.