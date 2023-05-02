Mahindra Thar 5-door ‘Chinese version’ sold in Pakistan will leave you in shock, priced over Rs 1 crore

Mahindra Thar has a massive fan following and although it is not sold in international markets, it is known as an affordable Jeep Wrangler alternative among the automotive community. Currently, India is waiting for the Mahindra Thar 5-door which is expected to reach new records. The car has been spotted testing several times. As Mahindra Thar is not available in Pakistan, Chinese automakers BAIC took this opportunity to launch its version of the SUV that looks like a mix of Mahindra Thar and Bolero. The SUV called BAIC BJ40 Plus is currently available for purchase in India as is often referred to as Chinese Thar by the local crowd. Chinese automakers are known to take design ques from many popular vehicles around the globe and the BAIC BJ40 Plus is a very popular example of that.

According to a Pakwheels website, the price of BAIC BJ40 Plus in Pakistan is Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom). For context, Mahindra Thar price in India begins at Rs 10.54 lakh. When it comes to design, the BAIC BJ40 Plus features a similar front end with Jeep like grille, and Land Rover inspired headlamps. The side profile of the car is almost identical to the popular Wrangler SUV.

The BAIC BJ40 Plus is powered by a 2.0 liters turbocharged petrol engine which produces 218 hp at 5500 rpm and churns out torque of 320 Nm at 4500 rpm paired with automatic transmission. It comes with the options of five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission which support 4 driving modes: ECO, comfort, sport, and snowfield. It also features a new-generation electrical part-time 4WD.